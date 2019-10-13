The Republicans have been the party of extremists since they welcomed the Dixiecrats into their fold. Why do commentators constantly bring up Lincoln and Republicans in the same paragraph?
Do you think today's Republicans would be willing to engage in a civil war to defend the rights of depressed minorities as Lincoln did? They currently are defending the worst president in the history of our country, not only to our detriment but the entire world.
They have been responsible for every major depression the country has suffered and are constantly working to deprive Americans of decent health care, along with other benefits the middle class enjoys in the rest of the industrialized world.
Robert Rusbasan, Dyer