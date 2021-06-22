LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Rescue plan a disaster

Congressman Frank Mrvan thinking Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' rescue plan will save this country is the biggest joke of the century.

What they have done to this country in there short time at the realm is devastating to our economy. We now have inflation that is going to affect every person including the poor who cannot afford higher food prices, gas prices, housing prices, everything is way higher in price.

Not to mention we have lost our energy independence. So due to the fact they are changing tax laws is again going to affect everyone and will make wages become stagnant again as businesses will have to deal with all the other higher prices due to inflation and burdensome taxes. Then we have the illegal immigrants coming across our border at alarming rates and bringing gang members, drugs and every disease under the sun with them is another tragedy.

So if Mrvan and the rest of the Democrats think Joe Biden and the rest of them saved this country is the biggest joke told in the last century and could not be farthest from the truth of the matter. We need a Donald Trump economy again where everyone prospered.

Mrvan quit spewing your ridiculous lies!

Jeff Bridegroom, Chesterton

