LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Residents can help eliminate politics in police decisions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police officers are fighting a battle on two fronts. The first is with the public that believes that all police officers are racist and the second front is from within the departments. As a retired police officer, it is my opinion that 95% of police officers are hardworking individuals who care about doing the best job possible with the limited training they receive. Problems arise when departments create an environment of politics over hard honest work.

Police commissions, merit board, town councils, city councils and county fiscal bodies have neglected their duties in ensuring that qualified, educated and professional law enforcement officers are promoted.

How many times has a city, town or the county been sued because of the actions of a law enforcement officer? Even with these lawsuits, these individuals who control the budgets for police departments refuse to step up and ask the hard questions that need to be asked! Why? Politics.

How many times does a public official question the budget of a law enforcement department? Is the money provided to that department being used to pay, train, and equip the officers or is it being used to hire individuals who worked on someone's campaign? How many secretaries, record clerks and public information officers (non-law enforcement) does a department need?