I would like each candidate running for town council in Munster to state in plain English if he or she is for or against making a section of Ridge Road one lane in each direction. Then the voters in Munster can possibly have some say in this misguided plan, that if acted on will cause traffic headaches the likes of which we have never seen.

Look at Ridge Road today with the current four lanes, especially at rush hours, or when the expressway has an issue. It's a mess. What will happen to that traffic if Ridge is only two lanes? And what about emergency vehicles getting through? And then add the train to the mix.

It's a terrible idea and I urge Munster residents to find out who supp Ridge Road lane

plan an awful idea orts this, and not to vote for them. It may be our only chance to keep this from happening.

Greg Starrett, Munster