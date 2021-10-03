LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Riot confirms civics neglect

Former President Trump cannot be entirely blamed for the events of Jan. 6. The seeds of this insurrection were planted in 2001, with the No Child Left Behind Act.

The No Child Left Behind Act was passed overwhelmingly by both Democrats and Republicans. Its goal was every child could achieve at the same levels and would be assessed yearly using universal standardized testing. The testing success levels would be used to rate and grade each school, holding the school solely accountable for a child’s achievement.

Most schools began focusing more on these test scores than anything else. Since the only tests the schools were rated on were math and language arts, subjects such as social studies and science were given low priority, especially in elementary schools.

At a very young age, our children began learning about our country and our government. They learn of democracy and patriotism and the respect for the laws of our land. This is where the roots of civility and adherence to the democratic process are planted.

These things have been sacrificed in many of our schools in pursuit of high test scores. And it’s not working.