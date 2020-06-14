LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Rioting and looting is no answer to injustice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I too believe George Floyd was murdered, but that does not allow people to riot in the streets for any reason. This is why we have a court system to deal with injustices. It is not just Black Lives Matter. It all lives matter, no matter your race or religion.

Just like everyone else, I watched as our streets, city and towns all across America were taken over by these rioters. We cannot allow this to happen or none of us will have our freedoms that our veterans provide for each and every one of us.

In order to get respect, you must give respect. When a police officer stops you for whatever reason no matter what, if you give the respect you will get respect back. If you act like an idiot you should be treated like an idiot.

Yes there are bad cops, but I bet there are less than 1% of these men and women of every race and religion that are bad cops. That is why there are discipline boards at every police department. Let the police do their jobs and they will weed out the bad cops on their own, as they only want the respect they deserve and should get with their jobs.

Rioting is just a poor excuse for these people to go out and steal what they can and cause damage. I say lock up every rioter and give the police the respect they deserve for keeping all of us safe. We will all enjoy our freedoms again!

Jeff Bridegroom, Chesterton

