LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Roe supporters lacking empathy
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Roe supporters lacking empathy

Really in favor?

The Times page with "Majority of voters support Roe v. Wade" is laying in front of me as I compose this letter. Well, I know three wonderful people who are very talented and skilled. Each was considered for their abortion.

The writer of the article presents a fair range of opinions pro and con, saying that 69% of the presidential voters are in favor of leaving Roe v. Wade unchanged. Just how dedicated are these men and women to this?

I ask, how many of this majority would still support R v. W if during their own pre-birth period their mother-to-be decided this pregnancy was "inconvenient" and decided to have the abortion?

You wouldn't be reading this, now, would you? Would the world miss you?

Jim Petro, Gary

