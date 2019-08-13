Since the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973, our country has gone down a slippery slope of making legal what was once considered a grave wrong: killing unborn babies in the wombs of their mothers. Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion provider in the country, once said that abortion should be legal, safe, and rare. Today, many states have legalized abortion up to the moment of birth and proponents celebrate abortion as a good thing.
Supporters of abortion have been in the process of changing the language around this issue to make it more acceptable. The killing process is never referred to, it is simply described as women’s reproductive freedom, the right to choose. Pro-life becomes anti-abortion, pro-abortion becomes pro-choice. Unborn babies are called "fetuses" (Latin meaning “little one”).
Ironically, unborn babies who are wanted are still called unborn babies. Ultrasound pictures show body parts and structure very early in the pregnancy and are printed and posted on walls as parents eagerly anticipate the birth of their “little ones.” Those who harm pregnant mothers are often charged with two offenses, against the mother and the unborn child. Mothers who experience miscarriage grieve their loss. Many women who have abortions regret their decision, because they too have lost a child.
A prophet, Isaiah, once said “woe to those who call evil good.” I hope and pray that we as a people will see the truth of what abortion really is and act accordingly. Many childless parents are eager to adopt "unwanted" little ones.
David Fevig, Valparaiso