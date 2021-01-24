 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Rokita advised to spurn seditionists
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Rokita advised to spurn seditionists

Has Todd Rokita no shame? I read in the Times (Jan. 15) that he is more upset with the Democrats than he is with the idiotic mob that invaded our Capitol Jan. 6 and chanted “Hang Mike Pence!” I guess I shouldn’t be surprised.

Rokita had been a “player” in the encouragement of the mob, as when he dramatically joined with the state of Texas and other Trumpists in a frivolous lawsuit seeking to overthrow election results from Georgia and other states.

At one time, Rokita was the nation’s youngest secretary of state, the office that oversees Indiana elections. I wonder how the younger Rokita would have reacted to the lawsuit with laughable evidence from the seditionist Rokita seeking to overthrow his certified state election results. Playing games with our cherished Constitution isn’t funny, nor is encouraging seditionists.

Rokita owes all of us in Indiana, even Mike Pence, a profound apology.

Curtis Vosti, Hammond

