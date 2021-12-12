LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Sacrificed life so voice heard

How does an individual get an entire article dedicated to his take on the Rittenhouse case? Perhaps since it panders to what seems to be a liberal slant this paper has.

When the police are told to stand down or the country’s leaders start pushing to defund the police who will be left to protect us? Yes Mr. Grenchik, we did overthrow a government 3,000 mile away. Lucky they were 3,000 miles away. Perhaps those Americans you describe in Michigan and at the Capitol felt their voices were not being heard as well. One of them (Air Force veteran, unarmed) gave up her life to have her voice heard.