LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Salute to critical workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Whenever we face a crisis as Americans, we pull together. Neighbors help neighbors, friends reach out to friends, and families get closer.

It’s also a time when ordinary folks put aside their fears and personal difficulties to punch that clock every day so the rest of us get what we need to make it through the week.

Here in Indiana you see them everywhere. Plant workers, farm workers and truckers are on the job night and day to get us our groceries. Stock workers are hustling to put items on the shelves; cashiers, counter people, managers and assistant managers are working double-time.

They are critical to helping us maintain a sense of normalcy while our medical professionals and first responders work the front lines of the epidemic.

We at the Hoosier Beverage Association salute these men and women.

Diane Masariu, Speedway, IN