Maybe you’ve heard about plans for a big solar farm being developed just south of Valparaiso. I think it’s a great idea, because it will mean many years of property taxes and benefits for those who own the land leased for this project (without having to worry about the price of seed, or fertilizer, or harvest.)

County officials should enthusiastically endorse this investment in our future. But I’m sure there will be some people who don’t want a clean energy project “in their backyard.” Those kinds of arguments are just foolish, and they risk a substantial investment that could help the county and also diversify Indiana’s mix of energy sources.

It’s hard to believe that Porter County Commissioners would say “no” to solar energy, especially with Valparaiso University boasting a cutting-edge solar energy research facility. What would this say to the solar technicians of tomorrow?

In order for clean energy to have a chance, supporters have to be vocal and show up. Tell your commissioner to say “yes” to solar energy and “yes” to a brighter future for all of Porter County.

Jim McMullan, Chesterton