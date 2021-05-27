LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Saying no thanks to electric autos

A woman asked me today if I would buy an electric car. She probably knew of my passion for electric airplanes. In the 1980s I switched from fuel to electric powered planes. During the gas-starved 1970s I planned to generate my own electric power and solar heat for my home in Aetna. I worked in the Inland Steel engineering department and had access to all the needed information.

My house has special insulation and special gas heating. My car is the best gas power and not a hybrid. The lawn mower is the best self-propelled electric battery model.

How come only one item is electric? Because I don't like the stink of gas in the car from the mower gas can.

Solar and wind power quit when you need them and wear out four times sooner than a power plant. The same energy from electricity costs six times more than gas. The sun doesn't shine enough north of Tennessee to keep the house warm all winter.