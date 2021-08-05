LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Seat belts work, masks don't

Recently there was a NWI Times letter comparing vehicle seat belts to the wearing of masks. Three years ago while driving south on Ind. 49 near Vale Park Road, I was hit almost head on by a lady driving on the wrong side of 49. I cut the wheel hard right to head for the ditch, but she hit my left side front. The impact lifted my truck and it spun 90 degrees. Three vehicles were destroyed, lucky nobody died. I can safely say my seat belts and air bags worked. I walked away from a 100 mph-plus impact.