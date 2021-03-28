LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Senator absence merits resignation

In response to Times article by Dan Carden "Hammond senator returns to Statehouse after being sidelined by illness", March 16:

Better late than never? WTF!

Bottom line up front: Sen. (Frank) Mrvan is no longer fit to represent the people of Indiana Senate District 1.

Missing entire sessions and votes due to health issues only leaves the people of Indiana’s 1st Senate District voiceless, vulnerable and open to Republican redistricting punches without a senator to block the blows and truly fight for us.

I pray Sen. Mrvan’s health improves, however, after his display this week, where he was barely coherent with colleagues, pale, frail and visibly tired, only further raises the issue that Sen. Mrvan should do what is right for his constituents and resign immediately.

We are not adequately represented when our senator is sidelined to worsening health issues during live session in the middle of a global pandemic, then only shows up for the last few weeks hoping for a pass.

Better late than never? Better, never late is more like it.