LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Senators abandoned our interests

The EPA has rated Indiana as the No. 1 polluter of the air, water and land in the U.S. (Toxic Releases Inventory reported in NWI Times, 3/19/21). Much of the pollution occurs in the heavy industrialized area of Lake and Porter counties.

So, how do we address that dire distinction without destroying our job-rich industries?

US Senators Braun and Young will vote against an infrastructure proposal as "wasteful earmarks." This bill will provide funds for Indiana to expand capacity for industrial waste storage, improve water infrastructure in Lake and Porter counties, improve maintenance in Indiana Harbor and prevent further beach erosion, among other programs designed to bolster the local economy.

It appears that "our" two senators have abandoned our interests and needs.

Jay McCormick, Munster

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0