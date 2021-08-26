 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Senators abandoned our interests
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Senators abandoned our interests

2019 Letters to the editor stock

The EPA has rated Indiana as the No. 1 polluter of the air, water and land in the U.S. (Toxic Releases Inventory reported in NWI Times, 3/19/21). Much of the pollution occurs in the heavy industrialized area of Lake and Porter counties.

So, how do we address that dire distinction without destroying our job-rich industries?

US Senators Braun and Young will vote against an infrastructure proposal as "wasteful earmarks." This bill will provide funds for Indiana to expand capacity for industrial waste storage, improve water infrastructure in Lake and Porter counties, improve maintenance in Indiana Harbor and prevent further beach erosion, among other programs designed to bolster the local economy.

It appears that "our" two senators have abandoned our interests and needs.

Jay McCormick, Munster

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts