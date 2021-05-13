LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Senators assist in climate battle

A natural solution to climate change is hiding in plain sight — Indiana’s farms, forests and working lands. I’m thrilled to see that last week a bipartisan group of U.S. senators came together to reintroduce The Growing Climate Solutions Act, which will help our nation’s farmers, foresters and landowners adopt sustainable management practices to reduce air pollution and remove carbon from the atmosphere.

That’s important because Audubon’s science tells us that unless the rate of global temperature rise is slowed significantly, two-thirds of North American bird species are vulnerable to extinction. This bill is an opportunity for us to work together strategically to protect birds like Indiana’s Wood Thrush, while building a brighter future for our rural communities.

I’m encouraged by the leadership on the Growing Climate Solutions Act from both of Indiana’s U.S. Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young.

Kim Ehn, president of Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0