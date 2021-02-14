LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:Senators should stand with Pence

“Hang Mike Pence.”

That was one of the rallying cries on Jan. 6 after President Trump encouraged the mob to march on the Capitol. Trump himself said he was angry at Pence because the vice president refused to overturn the election results.

“Hang Mike Pence,” the crowd yelled. Some had actually built a gallows and noose.

Meanwhile, Pence was fulfilling his constitutional duty on the Senate floor overseeing the official tally of the Electoral College.

Soon, the mob was breaking into the chambers hunting for Pence. Escorted by Secret Service, the vice president fled for his life to a safe location. His family, too.

Today, Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young have a choice:

They can stand with Trump, a man who obviously incited an insurrection and shamelessly abandoned his loyal vice president.

Or Braun and Young can stand with their friend and fellow Hoosier Mike Pence, who acted bravely, honorably and honestly.

Senators, are you going to hide behind a phony argument over “process”? Are you going to say this wasn’t a “high crime and misdemeanor”?