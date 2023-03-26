The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office would be more likely to #eliminateOWI if they took preventative action instead of using the worst moments of people’s lives as an ineffective scare tactic.

Those accused of OWI in the 22 mugshots posted by the sheriff’s office are human beings; flawed, like the rest of us. They are sons, daughters, friends, even mothers and fathers to people who love them. To shame them in hopes of scaring others is cruel.

Drinking a substance that impairs your judgment is legal, and encouraged in our society. How can we blame the people who made the decision to drive with impaired judgment and not the system that encourages drinking while not having an efficient public transportation system?

I urge the sheriff’s office to spend their time advocating for social programs aimed at providing transportation to addicts or even connecting local bars with rideshare companies to provide customers with discounted rides.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office should be ashamed and embarrassed of their online presence.

Samantha Smith, Portage