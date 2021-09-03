LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Shepard's column brings back memories

Korry Shepard's story about the barrier at Cline Avenue blocking Gary's 9th Avenue from Hammond's 165th Street was thought-provoking and brought back a few memories. I am more than old enough to recall when it all happened.
On one hand, the barrier built by Hammond seemed extreme at the time, and I never expected it to be permanent. On the other hand, by today's standards it's ancient history. Personally, I think the wall between Hammond and Calumet City is a much more egregious barrier, particularly in its scope. The truth is Hammond and Gary are conveniently connected by the 169th Street/15th Avenue bridge over Cline Avenue, as well as the route of Michigan Street/5th Avenue. These two access points are just a half-mile south and a half-mile north of 9th Avenue.
Honestly, I've been more concerned over the years about the condition of 15th Avenue whenever I've traveled to a football or basketball game at West Side. Sadly, between Gary and Hammond, the two cities have lost over 145,000 residents since 1960. The least of our worries in 2021 should be access between 9th Avenue and 165th Street.
Mark Ashmann, Griffith