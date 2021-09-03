LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Shepard's column brings back memories

Korry Shepard's story about the barrier at Cline Avenue blocking Gary's 9th Avenue from Hammond's 165th Street was thought-provoking and brought back a few memories. I am more than old enough to recall when it all happened.

On one hand, the barrier built by Hammond seemed extreme at the time, and I never expected it to be permanent. On the other hand, by today's standards it's ancient history. Personally, I think the wall between Hammond and Calumet City is a much more egregious barrier, particularly in its scope. The truth is Hammond and Gary are conveniently connected by the 169th Street/15th Avenue bridge over Cline Avenue, as well as the route of Michigan Street/5th Avenue. These two access points are just a half-mile south and a half-mile north of 9th Avenue.