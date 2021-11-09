LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Shootings don't fit media narrative

The latest fixation of the mainstream media is the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse for the shooting of three protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the rioting due to the police shooting of Jacob Blake there.

It's interesting the same media doesn't care to look into the shooting death of Jessica Whitaker in Indianapolis, July 6, 2020, because she stated "All Lives matter" to a BLM protester. I don't even know if anyone was arrested for that.

Or how about the shooting death of a Trump supporter, Aaron Danielson in Portland, Oregon, during violent left wing protests September 2020. Or about the killing of retired police officer David Dorn in St. Louis during the George Floyd riots there. Anybody care about him?

And has the media ever looked into motivation of Micah Johnson to kill five police officers in Dallas in July of 2016 during protests there?

It's funny how they bury those stories and run for months when it's someone they think they can paint as a violent right winger.

Leon Gamino, Hammond

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0