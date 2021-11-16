LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Sick of vaccine shaming

The near-constant haranguing of the unvaccinated is becoming nauseating. Proponents of mandatory vaccination implore the unvaxxed to get the shot to protect themselves and “other people.” Anyone who has not been inoculated by now has made a conscious decision to reject it, and no amount of scolding is going to change their mind. The overwhelming majority of people at risk of hospitalization and death are those refusing the shot; not “other people.” They are willing to take that risk. Can’t you pro-vax people understand that?