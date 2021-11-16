LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Sick of vaccine shaming

The near-constant haranguing of the unvaccinated is becoming nauseating. Proponents of mandatory vaccination implore the unvaxxed to get the shot to protect themselves and “other people.” Anyone who has not been inoculated by now has made a conscious decision to reject it, and no amount of scolding is going to change their mind. The overwhelming majority of people at risk of hospitalization and death are those refusing the shot; not “other people.” They are willing to take that risk. Can’t you pro-vax people understand that?
The pro-vaxxers have a mistaken belief about COVID-19. They believe that if everyone wears a mask and gets inoculated, it will disappear completely – it won’t. Like the common cold and the flu, covid will be around for a long time, perhaps forever. The Chinese scientists made sure of it. Yearly booster shots will be the norm, to mitigate, not eliminate, the latest mutation.
So to those pushing mandatory vaccination, I say MYOB, and leave others alone. Their body, their choice; no one else’s.
George Mrak, Highland