LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Silencing 'lab leak' talk is illiberal

As a left-leaning Asian American, I am disturbed by the current state of free discourse. We as Americans have to learn how to have an adult conversation with each other around the origins of COVID-19 that have been covered in this paper and other publications.

It has been distressing to see the "lab leak" theory dismissed wholesale as a crackpot conspiracy, or more commonly, to see average people too scared to even entertain the theory, for fear of being canceled.

A liberal ideology means supporting freedom of speech and thought, without the threat of suppression from any government, corporation, or other citizen; it's highly illiberal to brand an investigation into the origins of the deadliest and costliest pandemic in modern history as racist, without checking your facts.

Chris Chyung, Dyer

