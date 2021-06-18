 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Silencing 'lab leak' talk is illiberal
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Silencing 'lab leak' talk is illiberal

2019 Letters to the editor stock

As a left-leaning Asian American, I am disturbed by the current state of free discourse. We as Americans have to learn how to have an adult conversation with each other around the origins of COVID-19 that have been covered in this paper and other publications.

It has been distressing to see the "lab leak" theory dismissed wholesale as a crackpot conspiracy, or more commonly, to see average people too scared to even entertain the theory, for fear of being canceled.

A liberal ideology means supporting freedom of speech and thought, without the threat of suppression from any government, corporation, or other citizen; it's highly illiberal to brand an investigation into the origins of the deadliest and costliest pandemic in modern history as racist, without checking your facts.

Chris Chyung, Dyer

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts