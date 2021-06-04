LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Sisters grateful for support

Since our devastating fire at St. Joseph’s Carmelite Home in East Chicago on May 16 our Carmelite Sisters have experienced an outpouring of loving concern and both material and monetary assistance.

These acts of kindness are overwhelming to us and have touched the depths of our hearts.

To view the massive destruction of our buildings, inside and out, has left an indelible memory for each of our sisters. In the process of going through these past few weeks, another heartache has risen: our inability to say “Thank you." personally to each person who has contributed to our home and the prospect of raising the Carmelite Home from the ashes someday in the future.

Even though I have viewed the contributions, I am not able to respond in person and this is a concern for me. With these few lines, I wish to try my best to express from deep within our hearts, the gratitude that our sisters are feeling and the blessings that we are asking from Our Lord Jesus on each one of you and your families.

Daily we pray for your good health, happiness, and peace in your lives. It is my feeble attempt to hug you – each one of you – through the message that is conveyed here.