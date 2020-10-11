LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Smoke-free housing can prevent fire, cut tenant health risks

October 4 starts Fire Prevention Week, a national event to raise awareness of fire safety. This year, I would like to thank local apartment property managers who are helping reduce the number of fires in Porter County by making their properties smoke-free.

In addition to the health benefits, there are many other reasons to go smoke-free.

• Residential smoking-related fires can be extremely costly. Prohibiting smoking in multi-unit apartment buildings greatly limits the risk of fire and may reduce insurance premiums.

• Apartment maintenance costs can be two to seven times greater when smoking is allowed, compared to the cost of maintaining and turning over a smoke-free unit.

• Tenants prefer smoke-free housing. Many statewide surveys from across the United States demonstrate that as many as 78% of tenants, including smokers, would choose to live in a smoke-free complex.

• Secondhand smoke is a leading trigger of asthma attacks and other respiratory problems and a known cause of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). No amount of ventilation can prevent secondhand smoke from entering other units.