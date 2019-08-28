{{featured_button_text}}
Fifty years ago when soccer originated, we played our games in the spring. Some time in the early 1970s they switched the soccer program to the fall. This change has really hurt a lot of the football teams that are having trouble fielding enough kids to play a varsity schedule. I bet Bishop Noll could use some of the big-sized soccer kids on their football team. Plus, Hammond High, Clark and Gavit could use some of these kids to fill their rosters. They should move soccer back to spring. Football and soccer shouldn't compete for athletes.

Jim Deel, Hammond

