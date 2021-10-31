LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Social Security fixes needed

As we have seen, since Biden has become president, the price of almost everything has skyrocketed. So what has our president done to help our grandparents, parents and the disabled who are on Social Security?

All of us understand that Social Security only pays about 80% of what you need to live on, so why not drop the rules that cuts into social security payments if you work part-time? Why not allow all individuals who are receiving Social Security to work part-time so that they can earn enough to pay their monthly bills? My parents told me that the government can only raise Social Security by 3% each year and that a Medicare insurance payments increase will eat into that 3% so the President has a choice: Either allow those on Social Security, including the disabled, to work part-time, 32 hours per-week without a fear that there Social Security payments will be cut, or give our seniors and disabled an increase in their monthly checks to reflect the true cost of living.