Recent polls show that many Americans, especially millennials, support socialism as a method to eliminate perceived economic inequality. What they do not realize is that socialism is a form of slavery that will widen economic disparity.
Many associate socialism with the economic theories of Karl Marx. But nearly 300 years before Marx and his associate Fredrich Engels published the “Communist Manifesto,” Sir Thomas More proposed his version of socialism in “Utopia.” In More’s ideal society, people would be assigned specific vocations. Leisure time would be limited to state approved activities.
During the Progressive Era, William James argued that Americans would have to surrender their private interests and obey the commands of the state to create a socialist society. He further suggested conscripting young people into an “army against Nature.”
President Woodrow Wilson’s close adviser, Col. House, wrote the novel “Philip Dru: Administrator,” in which he advocated establishing a dictatorship to create a socialist society.
Those who believe that socialism will eliminate inequalities should read George Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” where “all animals are equal but some animals [the pigs] are more equal than others.” This allegory reflects the reality of most socialist societies, where the elites have their dachas and off-shore bank accounts.
Roland Camp, Munster