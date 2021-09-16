LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Society too self-absorbed

Society in general, and I know I am part of this, is thinking only about themselves too often. This is especially present today.

No. 1: Covid and those refusing to get vaccinated. Sure, it's your right, but what happens when you get someone else sick and, at the worst, they die. What about their rights? And for heaven's sake it's just a shot and it only allows more freedom currently! This was especially clear when I read the article about the Portage parents and the mask mandate. No. 1 spreader as teenagers are naïve.

No. 2: Gun rights. I am not against this as I am a hunter, but remember the 2nd Amendment was created when there were no automatic weapons or related themes of violence. The times have changed, and the fact that others are not getting them to defend the country seems pretty clear to me.

I only ask that we all try to consider your impact upon others and their equal rights.

Greg Whelan, Hobart

