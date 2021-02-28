LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Speak up to save public education

Hoosiers need to start paying attention to what the government in our state is currently trying to do to kill public education and continue to demoralize teachers. From 2008-2018 Indiana disinvested $8 billion in public education. The state is currently in the process of passing a number of bills that continue their war on public education. We have to ask ourselves, why? AND, whose pockets are being lined by the passing of this legislation?

Here are a few of the current attacks we, the educators, are trying to fight off:

1. Teacher unions are under attack (SB251). We are being singled out and they are trying to make it even harder for teachers to join or participate in our unions. If they succeed with us, what makes you think they won’t come after yours next??

2. They want to cut funding for CTE (career and technical education) courses HB 1397. Are all students cut out to go to college? NO! So, how is cutting CTE funding helping us prepare our students for the workforce?