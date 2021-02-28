LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Speak up to save public education

Hoosiers need to start paying attention to what the government in our state is currently trying to do to kill public education and continue to demoralize teachers. From 2008-2018 Indiana disinvested $8 billion in public education. The state is currently in the process of passing a number of bills that continue their war on public education. We have to ask ourselves, why? AND, whose pockets are being lined by the passing of this legislation?
Here are a few of the current attacks we, the educators, are trying to fight off:
1. Teacher unions are under attack (SB251). We are being singled out and they are trying to make it even harder for teachers to join or participate in our unions. If they succeed with us, what makes you think they won’t come after yours next??
2. They want to cut funding for CTE (career and technical education) courses HB 1397. Are all students cut out to go to college? NO! So, how is cutting CTE funding helping us prepare our students for the workforce?
3. They want to use your tax money that is supposed to go to public schools to expand the voucher program and create an ESA (education savings account) that will extend eligibility to receive vouchers to families who have a household income of $145,000 or more, which is two times higher than Indiana’s median income. (HB 1005, SB 412 and SB 413) Essentially, they will be giving your tax dollars to more affluent families to pay for private school. Why should hardworking taxpayers pay to send a child to private school when their family can probably already afford it?
4. The governor created a committee to “study” the fact that we are last in the nation in teacher salary growth. That committee released its findings and provided dozens of suggestions to address teacher pay in Indiana. Teacher pay is not even being addressed at the Statehouse. So, your tax money just paid for a committee to study something the government plans to do nothing about.
5. There is already a massive teacher shortage in our state. Universities report that their enrollment in teacher prep programs are historically low. So I ask you this, who will educate your children when there are no teachers? Because no new teachers coupled with the fact that teachers are leaving the profession in droves equals the death of education in Indiana.
Please, contact your legislators and demand them to stop the attack on education and fund our future!
Stephanie Moran, Merrillville