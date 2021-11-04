 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Staff shortages not on workers
urgent

Every business in Northwest Indiana is complaining about "staff shortages." Setting aside the current unemployment situation and boosts in UI benefits, let's look at it from a worker perspective for a moment.

I openly challenge any hiring manager, company owner, or other higher-up in a company to try living on what you're paying your average 1-plus year tenured worker making $16 an hour, and tell me what you think. I should say try to live on it. Pay rent and health insurance — if you're fortunate enough to have health insurance. Buy groceries, make utility payments and put gas in your car.

If you can't make it, you should just go get a second job. Isn't that how it works? Just make sure to get the kids to school on time in between your two jobs you have to work.

Steven LaRock, Lowell

