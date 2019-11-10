I just sent the following message to Mike Braun and Todd Young. There has never been a more critical time to stand up for our democracy. I encourage everyone to contact their senators about the importance of honoring our Constitution in the face of these impeachment proceedings. My message to them is brief:
It is imperative that the executive and legislative branches respect the procedures and powers outlined in the Constitution. If we don't follow the rule of law, and we allow our democracy to go off the rails, it will end very badly. This is a pivotal moment in our nation's history. It is critical that you do the right thing and do not allow this president to skirt the law. He must be held accountable for his failure to honor a subpoena. If you don't do what you know is right at this time, you will leave a terrible legacy that will forever stain this great country!
Lisa Varella, Hobart