 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: State going downhill
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: State going downhill

2019 Letters to the editor stock

Wow, Indiana's looking like a crime-ridden society of some people getting away with extreme lawbreaking. Shootings, carjackings, etc. The reasons for this is transparent and all one has to do is read between the lines. Those who want to just live in peace and harmony are in turn, looked at as conservatives and watch as our communities turn to trash, our law enforcement gets tired, burned out, abused and non-appreciated. Those that recognize a turning point of evil in Indiana may want to reevaluate. Keep the cameras rolling!

Carolyn Scott, Schererville

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts