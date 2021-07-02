LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: State going downhill

Wow, Indiana's looking like a crime-ridden society of some people getting away with extreme lawbreaking. Shootings, carjackings, etc. The reasons for this is transparent and all one has to do is read between the lines. Those who want to just live in peace and harmony are in turn, looked at as conservatives and watch as our communities turn to trash, our law enforcement gets tired, burned out, abused and non-appreciated. Those that recognize a turning point of evil in Indiana may want to reevaluate. Keep the cameras rolling!