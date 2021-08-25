LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: State gun laws too lax

Just last month the US Dept. of Justice launched an initiative that spans five cities, including Chicago, where a federal strike force will target gun trafficking as part of the Violent Crime Reduction Strategy. In 2019, Indiana was the number two state for the source of firearms recovered by authorities in Illinois.

How often do we read that guns on the streets of Chicago can be traced back to Indiana? I am embarrassed to live in a state known for such lax gun laws, and I am especially embarrassed to live in a county which regularly holds gun shows at their fairgrounds because I understand there is no legal way to trace the sales since they are private. It appears that anyone can purchase a gun with no questions asked -- no background checks, no waiting periods, etc.

Does our county not have another possible source of income from the fairgrounds rather than renting a building for these shows? I understand that buyers have been traced running the guns directly onto the streets of Chicago numerous times in one day of the gun shows.

Hopefully US Attorney General Merrick Garland and his federal agents as well as local police who are focusing on gun trafficking in Chicago will apply pressure on our county politicians who sanction these shows and perhaps shame them into re-thinking their priorities.

Harriet Rincon, Munster

