LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:State should offer specifics on 'data' controlling decisions

I clearly understand the current actions of the governor in regard to the COVID-19 situation. He is basing his decisions (for all Hoosiers), whether you agree with them or not, on the information he is given.

The problem I have, is that I don't know enough about the type or validity of the data he is being given. In the latest executive order (regarding face masks) he states "... will be contingent on the status of our state's COVID-19 data ..." So the entire state is and can be held essentially hostage, all state constitutional rights suspended, based on this "data."

How is this data collected, validated and most importantly secured? Who generates this data? What department is responsible for its validity and security? Everywhere you look, you see this data as numbers, hear this data, don't you want to know how valid it is?

Is there a clear chain of custody from source to publication? Your constitutional (federal and state) rights hang on this "data," shouldn't it be without a doubt correct? Think if we took the security of presidential voting "data" so lightly?

Paul Lane, Hobart

