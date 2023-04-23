Today's article about rising gas prices in Indiana ("Gas prices rise with oil's," April 18) failed to mention the third gas tax increase in the last year. This one was effective at the beginning of April.

I don’t understand why the government is penalizing us when the state has large funds surpluses. If they used the money to address the need for widened roads after they keep granting building projects with no thought to the effect that has on safety, I wouldn’t object. But roads have become bottlenecks while emergency vehicles can’t get to emergencies.