In noting that liberal criminologists outnumber conservative ones 30:1, Walter Williams glides over the obvious explanation that highly educated people who study crime for a living find that, on this topic, liberal views make more sense than conservative views by 30:1.

He then discusses black homicide offender rates as "15 to 35 times greater than their proportion of the population" and says, "the black-white gap in armed robbery offending has historically ranged between 10 to 1 and 15 to 1."

It's high time Williams and others who sort people this way by color normalize their statistics by income and wealth. If you did, you would realize a prison population may be disproportionately African-American people, but it's sure to be essentially 100% poor people.

Let's work on that.

Paul Studebaker, Valparaiso

