LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Stimulus checks are really a 'loan'
Today I received our stimulus check in our bank account. We need to remember that this money does not come from some generous benefactor called the federal government. The government is us. The federal government is already in debt, so they (really, "we") are simply borrowing more money to help us through the pandemic. But let's not forget that it is a "loan" that will need to be paid back — by us, our children's generation, our grandchildren's generation.

Luke Dalach, Highland

