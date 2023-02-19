Valparaiso University stated in an email sent to students recently that they would be selling some of the artwork in the on-campus museum to fund renovations to their idea of new freshman housing. Dick Brauer reported removing his name from the Brauer art museum if the sales continued and became official.

The selling of this artwork not only hurts Brauer and all of the work he put into the museum, but the students who live on the campus and love the artwork.

As a student of the Valparaiso University community, I am disheartened by this situation. When I first attended Valpo, I believed I would be supported in my choice of career as a music major, now I don’t feel welcomed at all.

The decisions the university is making is hurting the campus community.

Brianna Irvine, Whiting