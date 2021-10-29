LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Study voter reform bill

The Democrat legislation for voter reform has over 20 parts of the bill. Go online and print out the provisions and judge for yourself if the provisions aren't open to voter fraud. The most egregious and open to fraud is dropping ballots in a box and for others to drop your ballot in a box then for a third party to transport the ballots.
The vote is a privilege and right of every legal citizen and should be protected by the states and local voter registration boards that guarantee that the vote is counted legally and honestly. Check out the current legislation and judge for yourself if it appears to be legal and honest.
Michael Millikin, Valparaiso