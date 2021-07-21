LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Superfund op-ed off base

Lindsay Stroud’s op-ed argument against the proposed tax on the chemical industry in order to fund Superfund sites lacks any sense of environmental responsibility for the people of Northwest Indiana.

Had the chemical company tax been allowed to continue instead of being voided in 1985, the people in Whiting and Hammond would not have been exposed to legacy toxic chemicals from the defunct Federated Metals plant.

Had the chemical company tax been in effect, the 1,100 residents of East Chicago’s West Calumet Housing Development would not have had to be forcibly evicted from their homes because of the lead and arsenic that spewed out of the nearby industries.

Had the chemical company tax been in effect today, the residents of Hammond would not have found 30 dead muted swans with lead in their kidneys near Lake George.

The chemical tax will affect the chemical companies minimally. It will affect the residents of Northwest Indiana immeasurably in living safer, healthier lives, unaffected by the legacy lead and other pollutants left by former factories in the Region’s soil and water.

Carolyn Boiarsky, professor, Purdue Northwest-Hammond campus

