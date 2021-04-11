 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Support DNR on stormwater rules
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Support DNR on stormwater rules

A proposed rule being considered by the Department of Natural Resources could bring a backlash, a Porter county official warns, too much too fast. The rule is aimed at improving stormwater management and water quality. At some point in time the county, city and the other jurisdictions have to be on the same page. Currently, what goes on is a developer can be sloppy with MS4 requirements (throw a lot of dirt around, which gets into stormwater) and transfer the expensive costs of wetland and public lake cleanup to this other jurisdiction. Nice going. The county brings in stormwater fees, but it is not enough. DNR is trying to do something about it. Quit pointing fingers. Have some brilliance. Support DNR on their proposed rule.

Tom Banaszaak, Valparaiso

