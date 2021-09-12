 Skip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Support Great Lakes investments
urgent

As we witness the impacts of climate change, investments in the Great Lakes are critical to protecting the wildlife and people who depend on this invaluable natural resource.

I recently joined Rep. Frank Mrvan on a bird walk through Lake Etta County Park with Audubon Great Lakes and the Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society. We were lucky to see a Red-headed woodpecker perched on a tree overhead. Audubon’s science tells us that this beautiful bird is at risk of extinction due to climate change, along with two-third of the birds in North America.

Thank you Congressman Mrvan for going birding with us and for supporting robust investments in the Great Lakes. I encourage you to continue this important work by co-sponsoring the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which would help the farmers and foresters who are essential to Indiana’s economy adopt climate-friendly practices and helps us all be a part of the solution.

Kimberly Ehn, Porter

