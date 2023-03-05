In reference to the Times article Feb. 25, subject the School District of Munster referendum ("Munster: Keep tax rate"), I am pointing out the reasons given for the referendum are ALL identical to the referendum for the Tri-Creek School District. I suspect the national teachers union to be pushing for these referendums so they can increase their membership.

Since the Supreme Court upheld the teacher's right to NOT belong to the NEA, the organization has lost 1 million dues-paying members. The NEA was behind the school lockdowns and the subsequent detriment to the student education status it caused. It then pushed for huge COVID payments for more temporary teachers and aids.

The Tri-Creek referendum is for the permanent employment of the COVID temps. You can go to the Indiana Dept. of Education to find all the figures, like I did.

The state put in tax caps and took over the education funding to stop the runaway waste and fraud being committed by school boards and districts all across Indiana. Now the state lets the districts sneak in referendums on low profile municipal election years so they can pass. This should not be allowed.

Referendums should be run on years when state and federal elections run. All school districts have received percentage raises (approximately 10% in the last two years) and that should be enough for them to operate. Any superintendent or school board should be smart enough to know where to cut costs if they must. That is, unless they are being blackmailed or coerced by their resident NEA members.

Lorraine Bank, Lowell