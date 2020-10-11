 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Take responsibility to solve problems, avoid blame game
urgent

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Take responsibility to solve problems, avoid blame game

{{featured_button_text}}
2019 Letters to the editor stock

Very glad to read the Sept. 27 Sunday Forum column by Walter Williams. He puts a lot of common sense, history and understanding into the public arena, countering the BLM’s crazy racist theory we’ve endured for a while. This theory seeks to undermine civil society by introducing sneering name-calling (white supremacist and systemic racism) and hair-trigger “protests” supposedly for justice. Not justice for all, but only for the BLM agenda, which makes basic criminals look innocent.

It’s time for change — to look forward not back, use respectful language instead of name-calling, take personal responsibility instead of playing the blame-game, and demonstrate a willingness to talk over and work through social problems instead of engaging in wanton destruction and police provocation.

In short, seek a goal of unity with all races in order to preserve the free-est and best civilization the world has ever known, where all citizens realize their differences but focus on sharing common values in the “pursuit of happiness.”

Barbara Bolesch, Chesterton

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts