LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Take responsibility to solve problems, avoid blame game

Very glad to read the Sept. 27 Sunday Forum column by Walter Williams. He puts a lot of common sense, history and understanding into the public arena, countering the BLM’s crazy racist theory we’ve endured for a while. This theory seeks to undermine civil society by introducing sneering name-calling (white supremacist and systemic racism) and hair-trigger “protests” supposedly for justice. Not justice for all, but only for the BLM agenda, which makes basic criminals look innocent.

It’s time for change — to look forward not back, use respectful language instead of name-calling, take personal responsibility instead of playing the blame-game, and demonstrate a willingness to talk over and work through social problems instead of engaging in wanton destruction and police provocation.

In short, seek a goal of unity with all races in order to preserve the free-est and best civilization the world has ever known, where all citizens realize their differences but focus on sharing common values in the “pursuit of happiness.”

Barbara Bolesch, Chesterton

