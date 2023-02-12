Dan Carden's article in the Feb. 9 issue "Anti-trans bill targets state prison inmates" is misleading in many respects. He claims sexual reassignment is a medical necessity. People who have a broken leg or appendicitis or may be in need of heart surgery is best defined as a medical necessity. People who would have breasts removed or genitalia changed is best defined as elective surgery, that is wanted not needed.

Dan calls it "anti-trans", I would rather call it "pro-taxpayer". Why should the people of the state of Indiana or of the nation pay for surgery that is by choice not by necessity? Please also note that Dan repeatedly pins the actions of the state as "Republican controlled." Well Dan answer this, is not Indiana among the most fiscally responsible states where people from other states are relocating to?

To fund surgeries that are by choice is simply not responsible. Insurance companies make distinctions between necessary surgery and elective surgery. The state also should make those distinctions. House Bill 1569 would make that distinction law.

Michael Millikin, Valparaiso