I am a teacher. I am proud to be a teacher. I want respect for being a teacher. Everyone can think back on their days in school and the one teacher that made a difference in their life. Who was yours?
Mrs. Asman was the teacher that influenced me the most. She was my second- and third-grade teacher at Central Elementary School in Portage. She was patient, kind and understanding. I was squirrely and active. Her kindness and patience brought calm to my life and influenced my love of learning.
Teachers are so much more than teachers. We are counselors, cheerleaders, doctors, pseudo-parents, and the list goes on. We love our students like our own. We make a difference in this world. Without us, no other occupation would exist!
Michelle Janiga, Portage