LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Teachers deserve better pay

Kudos to area school systems who are addressing the crucial need to raise the salary of beginning teachers. We all know from our personal experience (and that of our children and grandchildren) that the teaching skills and relational skills of the teaching staff is what determines the effectiveness of classroom instruction. We all know exactly which of our teachers to thank for inspiring, encouraging, and validating us as they skillfully engaged us in the learning process.
We must continue to increase starting teacher salaries if we expect to attract more of our local graduates to the profession and to get quality teachers to apply for our teaching positions. For this to happen, school boards and teachers must continue to work together to examine the overall structure of teacher salary schedules. We must find or create ways to better compensate teachers during the early years of their career.
Douglas Hollar, Valparaiso