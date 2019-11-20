I am writing in response to your editorial, “Canceling class isn't the best way for teachers to be heard.”
As a professor of political science with expertise in state and local government, I wanted to explain to you why the “teacher’s rally” is being held on Nov. 19.
Nov. 19 is “Organization Day.” This day has been set aside by tradition as an annual day between November elections and the January start of the legislative session for parties to build their agenda for the year. It is recognized by many organizations as the best day to make voices heard.
Teachers did not choose a school day to rally; the day was chosen for them by the legislative body when they scheduled “Organization Day” on a normal work day. This means that for years, individuals or groups have had to “cancel” their regularly scheduled work to attend. Teachers have made clear their intention to attend this event in large numbers for some time. Is there a reason that the relatively small group of legislators and their staff could not reschedule “Organization Day” for a weekend or evening?
Jennifer J. Hora, Valparaiso