Any teacher who wants to attend a rally in hopes of getting better pay from the State of Indiana needs to first ask themselves how many days a year they work versus someone making the same amount of money that is not a teacher and working a 40 hours per week job year round.
That's right, they have fall break, Christmas break, spring break and summer break, not to mention all the different holidays between all these breaks. Yes, everyone would love to have their schedule. That's right, I think they are paid very well for the schedule they have and they need to stay in class and teach the children as they are expected! I feel we are already taxed enough!
Jeff Bridegroom, Chesterton